Coral Bay group receives grant for waste-reduction programs

The Coral Bay Community Council announced a series of educational programs and events aimed at promoting waste reduction through effective reduce, reuse, repurpose, compost, and recycling practices for Coral Bay and St. John.
The Council will work in cooperation with the Island Green Living Association and the V.I. Waste Management Authority as well as residents, business owners, and other local organizations and government agencies for this project, made possible by a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
According to the Council, the 2017 hurricanes changed and deprioritized normal waste reduction practices like backyard composting and recycling. The organization will work to bring back regular use of these and other sound practices through this project. CBCC staff will review and revise existing materials and create new materials as needed. The materials will be made available in print and social media, and several events will be held.
Project goals include:
• Hosting two “stuff depot” events
• A campaign and workshop on backyard composting
• A campaign and seminar on household hazardous waste
• A seminar on net zero sum waste and circular economy
• A study on recycling old tires
• A study on cardboard recycling
• A Facebook page called St. John Simply
“These upcoming events and campaigns will help to show how the various ‘r-word’ strategize can be employed by a coalition of individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government to improve solid waste management and disposal practices on St. John,” said Council Environmental Projects Associate Bob Reale.
The Council’s first planned activity is a “Stuff Depot” event in mid-January. These local tag sales have become a Coral Bay tradition. The Council will be looking for volunteers to set up tables and to help with the overall planning and execution of the event. The group encourages anyone who’s interested to call 340-776-2099 or stop by the office, in Coral Bay across from the fire station, to discuss this event or to volunteer with other project activities.
The solid waste management initiatives are part of the ongoing Coral Bay watershed management project to protect the beautiful natural environment and people from unintended consequences of development. The Council has committed to continuing to lead and act as the watershed coordinator working in cooperation with residents and the government. CBCC’s watershed management plan and the companion community handbook can be reviewed at www.coralbaycommunitycouncil.org. For more information, contact bob@coralbaycommunitycouncil.org.