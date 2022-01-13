Coral Bay will host a community yard sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 22 at Coral Bay Caribbean Oasis Event Center. Register with the Coral Bay Community Council to have your own table, or donate items to be sold at CBCC’s table. Craft and food vendors are also welcome. Email cbccstuffdepot@gmail.com to register or to volunteer.
