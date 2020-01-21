Marine Vocational Program students and Coral World staff, from left, Tony Isaac, Roderique Leslie, Ashayla Haile, Agnes Powell, Ashaina Haile, Coral World tour leader Nicole Greaux and Niphson Bruno enjoy a behind-the-scenes tour of Coral World on St. Thomas and its operations.
As part of their participation in the Marine Vocational Program (MVP), more than half a dozen junior high and high school students were recently invited for a tour of Coral World Marine Park.
The students got an up-close and personal opportunity to see key areas of the park and speak with the park’s professionals, not only about what they do, but also how the students could one day become employed in these positions.
