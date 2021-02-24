Two Category 5 hurricanes didn’t stop the Folklife Festival from taking place in February 2018, and a global pandemic won’t stop it this year. Though the festival will look a little different than in years past, there will still be plenty of cultural activities and demonstrations at two locations and in a virtual presentation.
Beginning at 10 a.m. tomorrow at Peace Hill, Glen “Kwabena” Davis will perform storytelling in the sugar mill ruins, Allegra Christopher and the BCCC/UVI Bamboula Club will perform bamboula dancing, and Shandis Davis will be doing mauby-making demonstrations in the Peace Hill parking lot.
Concurrently at Annaberg, the Music Makers will perform quelbe, Loreli Hedrington will do plant and herb demonstrations, Elmo Rabsatt will be doing a presentation on bees, Henry Powell will display historic tools and other implements like the iron goose, Yisrael Petersen will do moko jumbie performances, and plants from the Annaberg garden will be on display.
At both locations, the festival will wrap up at 2 p.m. Students from Gifft Hill School are scheduled to visit the two venues, both of which are also open to the public. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be enforced.
The festival’s virtual component is a one hourlong mini documentary that aired twice on WTJX last weekend, and is now available for viewing at https://vimeo.com/514412512.
Festival organizer Golda Hermon said she also hopes to screen the documentary — which includes interviews with herself, Denise Georges, Jackie Clendinen, and culture bearers who have participated in previous festivals — at the Susannaberg movie drive-in next month. The interviews were filmed by young Virgin Islanders Aariyah Athanase and Keryl Liburd.
This year’s theme is Passing it on to Another One for Folklife Festival 2021. Though festival organizer Golda Hermon had plans to retire from the Virgin Islands National Park two years ago, this year’s theme is more of an homage to the way the event has been passed on through the years rather than an announcement of her withdrawal as organizer, she said.
“I love my job, and I like to help,” said Hermon. “I am keeping the culture going, at least I’m trying my best, by sharing plenty and passing it on. We need to let our children know where they come from.”
The Folklife Festival was started 30 years ago by Jackie Clendinen, who eventually handed the event over to Denise Georges, who gave Hermon the reins in 2012. Hermon admitted to wondering if she could follow in her predecessor’s footsteps, but over the years she said she’s developed a special fondness for the festival.
“When I started off in the beginning, I felt I couldn’t add up to what those two did,” said Hermon. “But with help from staff, friends, and family members, I’ve come to like it. Over the last few years, I realized our culture needs to spread even more.”
The festival has attracted students from St. John, St. Thomas, St. Croix, and the British Virgin Islands, with the highest attendance topping about 1,000 students in 2016.
Attendance is sure to be lower this year due to the pandemic, and the festival will not include food vendors as it has in years past, but Virgin Islands culture will still be on display through the various demonstrations and performances.
Hermon noted the importance of the festival as a learning experience for young Virgin Islands residents.
“I make sure the students come with a pen or pencil and some paper, and go around to different vendors and try and learn something,” she said. “That is important. When I invite the vendors, they aren’t only coming to sell their stuff; they’re coming to give and to educate. I like each student to write down what questions they asked the vendors. They learn a lot.”