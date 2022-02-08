The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has announced key members of the agency’s leadership who will work to tackle climate change, promote equity throughout the agency, build up the coastal economy, develop a new generation of environmental satellites, manage ocean fisheries and endangered wildlife and improve public resilience to extreme weather and climate events.
Makeda Okolo, originally from St. Croix, has been appointed to the NOAA leadership team. She holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from American University and a dual master of science and master of public policy in conservation biology and sustainable development and environmental policy from the University of Maryland. She serves as the director of the Office of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs. Okolo has previously served in senior positions in OLIA, NOAA’s National Ocean Service, NOAA’s Office of the Deputy Under Secretary for Operations and was on detail to the White House Council on Environmental Quality. Before joining NOAA, she spent 11 years in the office of V.I. Delegate to Congress Donna M. Christensen.
“Extraordinary times call for exceptional people, and this team is who we need to advance climate science, grow the blue economy and build a climate-ready nation,” said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad. “This team knows how to combine their expertise in environmental science and policy with a commitment to scientific integrity, inclusion and equity as we work together to ensure science informs important decisions being made.”