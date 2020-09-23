Jada Boyd, whose family is originally from St. Croix, is a semifinalist vying for the title of Miss Health and Fitness 2020 and needs the votes of Virgin Islanders to win.
The winner of this year’s competition will take home the title as well as the cover of Muscle and Fitness Hers, read by more than 500,000 fitness enthusiasts, and $20,000 in cash. Should Boyd win, she would use the money to finish her physical therapy doctoral education at Duke University and donate to the Empower4Life organization, which serves homeless youth in Baltimore and Harford County.
Voters may cast one free vote per day. Additional votes may be purchased as a fundraiser for Jared Allen’s Homes for Wounded Warriors. Founded by former Carolina Panthers defensive end Jared Allen, the organization’s mission is to provide financial assistance and support to injured United States military veterans by building and remodeling handicap accessible homes to suit their individual needs, one wounded warrior at a time.
Vote for the Final Eight contestants by Thursday at 11 p.m. at https://mshealthandfitness.com/.