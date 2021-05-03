Jason J. Henry celebrates his birthday every year in the service of others. For more than seven years, on April 27, Henry and his children serve free hot meals to those in need. This year, he added some vital new services, with COVID-19 vaccinations, haircuts and hand massages.
This tradition is the St. Croix resident’s way of giving back. He usually pays for all the food himself, with the help of some friends who offer to cook. The meal is served at My Brother’s Table, a nonprofit soup kitchen in the heart of Frederiksted. Although he wasn’t affiliated with the organization when he started his “Birthday Bash,” Henry is now on the board of directors.
This year, businesses stepped in to help the annual celebration. The Market cooked the fish and macaroni and cheese, while Rosie’s Bar donated and cooked rice, and the Chicken Shack donated Johnny cakes. The Buccaneer Hotel donated toiletries to hand out and $10 gift cards were given for The Market. The Health Department administered COVID-19 vaccines and free HIV testing. Barbers from Karibbean Kuts, Casual Cuts and Who’s Next volunteered to give haircuts to the men, while women were offered hand massages.
“I’ve done multiple things over several years, but because of COVID, we added some additional components to it,” Henry said. “We wanted to encourage people to get vaccinated, and that population is usually harder to bring health care to. We decided to turn it into a vaccination party. After the vaccine, there is usually a 20-minute observatory period, so we capitalized on that. Having the barbers cut hair or people giving hand massages to the females was an opportunity to observe, because usually they come, get their food and leave.”
During the event, 75 meals were served, 25 haircuts were given and several were vaccinated.