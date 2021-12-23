Cruz Bay playground renovations get boost with $350,000 donation

More than four years after the Cruz Bay playground was damaged by hurricanes Irma and Maria, reconstruction plans may finally be coming to fruition thanks in part to a generous donation toward the project. Dr. Steven Paul and his wife, Jann, gave $350,000 to the Friends of Virgin Islands National Park, which is managing and funding the playground’s complete renovation. The donation makes up about half of the cost of the new playground, said Friends Executive Director Tonia Lovejoy.
“The donation really kicks off our fundraising, and we’re running it as a matching campaign to fulfill our goals for the playground,” said Lovejoy. “The Pauls are deeply passionate about supporting young people on St. John and they understand this playground is such a central part of our community.”
The donation was to be announced at a Dec. 16 community meeting which no residents attended, likely due to Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s drive-through Christmas event on the same evening. Several community meetings have been held throughout the playground’s design process to collect input and feedback from residents. Parents have expressed frustration at the project’s slow forward motion, at times working at the site themselves to handle maintenance tasks like cutting the grass.
Numerous factors have made the playground’s design and permitting phase a slow and arduous process, said Lovejoy, including lack of a permanent park superintendent prior to Nigel Fields’ arrival on island in 2018.
“The initial request was to repair and replace some of the things that were damaged in the storms, like the chain link fence,” said Lovejoy. “Further inspection of the equipment showed there was more that needed to be done.”
Other delays were caused by a necessary clarification of the property’s lease — it’s owned by the VINP, which leases the property to the V.I. Department of Sports, Parks and Recreation. Investigating whether Federal Emergency Management Agency funds could be used for the restoration slowed the process, as did a need to bring the new playground’s design in line with Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.
“It was a discovery process of how do we build a playground that is compliant across coastal zone management, the National Park, and the federal government, that’s also aesthetically pleasing for our kids and serves as a gateway for children entering into the National Park,” said Lovejoy. “The original Cruz Bay customs house, which also served as the first VINP ranger station, will be replicated in the playground as designed by Kurt Marsh, Jr. Submitting a unique piece like that as part of a construction plan requires extra scrutiny.”
Plans for the playground are finally finalized and approved, and phase one, the playground rebuild itself, is expected to take around six months once the funds have been raised. Phase two will involve the addition of more seating areas, native plant landscaping, and a refresh of the bathrooms.
“It’s not easy to build things here, and it’s certainly not easy to work between different agencies, so a consistency in leadership with Superintendent Fields and the addition of Deputy Superintendent Scott Simmons has been really helpful,” said Lovejoy. “At this point it’s just a matter of raising the rest of the funds. We have everything mapped out and approved and ready to go, so that when we raise all the money, we will be ready.”
Lovejoy thanked parents for being patient as the planning process for the playground’s renovation finally moves into fundraising for the construction costs.
“I feel very personally responsible,” she said. “It’s taken way too long and it’s time to get this done. Kids deserve more. They deserve the best.”
To see plans for the new playground design and to donate to the project, visit www.friendsvinp.org/playground.