Dancers from the Cruzan Dance Center took the stage once again this month for the first time in two years, as they marked their 40th student showcase, “2021 Students of Caribbean Dance School,” at the Island Center for the Performing Arts.
Founded more than 44 years ago in 1977, the Caribbean Dance Company is dedicated to the professional training, preservation and performance of traditional West Indian and contemporary cultural forms. The organization provides performances, classes, lecture demonstrations and research of both Caribbean folk and contemporary dance forms. Classes are held throughout the year, with children from the age of two to toddlers, children, teens, adults and seniors in a comprehensive curriculum of Caribbean, African, ballet, modern, contemporary and jazz dance styles.
Alex E. Simon, founder and artistic director of Cruzan Dance Company, will host a one-week Dance Xpress Boot Camp Saturday through Wednesday offering 20 classes, including jazz, modern, hip-hop, max-stretch, jumps and turns, African and belly dance instruction as well as a Just Craftin Around arts and crafts class.
The intensive classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Beeston Hill Health & Wellness Center. The registration fee is $25 and the boot camp fee is $175. In addition, an adult class will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at $20 per class. To register, visit www.cruzandancecenter.org.