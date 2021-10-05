The Humane Society of St. Thomas’ third annual Pets in America’s Paradise Cutest Rescue Pet calendar contest is underway, featuring the islands’ adorable furry friends.
Animal lovers are asked to enter a favorite photo of their pet into the contest for the public to vote on. Votes are $1, and the pet photo with the most votes wins a three-day/two-night stay at the Ritz-Carlton on St. Thomas. Second prize is a magnum of Veuve Clicquot, compliments of Bellows International, and third prize is dinner at Virgilio’s Restaurant. Twelve photos will be chosen as a monthly featured pet; however, all entries will be included in the 2022 calendar.
All proceeds from the contest and the subsequent sale of the calendar will benefit homeless animals on the island. Even those who don’t have a pet can support the Humane Society of St. Thomas by voting for their favorite photo or placing an ad in the calendar to promote their business.
Currently, the Humane Society of St. Thomas, which was built to accommodate 40 dogs and 70 cats, is sheltering 144 dogs and 117 cats. They rely on donations to feed them all and administer whatever medical treatments are needed. The calendar contest and the subsequent sale of the calendar, is one of the few fundraising efforts the Humane Society is able to conduct at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“We really need people to enter their pets,” said President of the Board Dellia Holodenschi. “The calendar was great last year. The bottom line is that we need funds and that’s what we’re trying to do right now with this calendar.”
The contest is open through October 15. Call 340-513-1854 for more information or visit www.hsstt.com to enter or vote.