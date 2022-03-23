The Department of Planning and Natural Resources’ Division of Libraries, Archives and Museums and Act Out Ensemble have partnered to celebrate Virgin Islands History Month with a yearlong series of films starting March 30 at Fort Frederik Museum in Frederiksted, St. Croix, DPNR announced this week.
The films will run the last Wednesday of every month, and they will be followed by discussions addressing pertinent issues impacting the Virgin Islands.
The first film to be screened is “Our Island Our Home,”directed by Crystal Fortwangler and produced by Theodora E. Moorehead. It documents the ongoing fight to hold on to ancestral lands by Senator Theovald Moorehead (1916-1995), who pushed back against land grabs and tourist ventures that dispossessed St. Johnians, according to a DPNR news release.
Act Out Ensemble, or Theatre of the Oppressed Virgin Islands, was created and is led by artist-educator-activist Sayeeda Carter and other community organizers such as Lindsey Simmonds and Ariela Hayes.
“This community-led series in partnership with Act Out is so important now because it honors the wisdom of Sankofa: looking back to draw inspiration from past Virgin Islands social justice leaders, to move the needle forward for a better future for the people of the Virgin Islands,” said Monica Marin, Division of Libraries, Archives and Museums curator.
Admission is free. .