A free inspirational webinar, hosted by the V.I. Children’s Museum, will take place Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m. Titled “Be a Mountain Climber: 10 Tips to Overcome Any Barrier,” the webinar features Virgin Islander Dr. Bryan Williams, a speaker, consultant, trainer, and author who hails from the Virgin Islands but now lives and works in Washington, D.C.
He has led many training sessions in the USVI, hosted by entities such as The Ritz-Carlton and the Tourism Department. His motto is “we exist to serve others so they may better serve the world.”
According to Chantel Hoheb, executive director at the V.I. Children’s Museum, Williams contacted the museum, expressing the need to give back to the community because Virgin Islanders were personally dealing with so much loss and uncertainty and were truly in need of some inspiration.
Williams hopes to launch participants into 2021 with renewed vigor and determination. The webinar is aimed at business managers, entrepreneurs or any Virgin Islander that needs help refocusing for the new year.
“Our islands are no stranger to challenges, however 2020 was something many of us have never dealt with before,” said Williams. “Therefore, I wanted to do what I could to give back to the community that raised and has supported me throughout the years by providing a free virtual presentation using everything I’ve learned in my career.”
Visit https://bit.ly/2KQzcE1 to register for this free Zoom event.