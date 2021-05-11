Dr. Chester D. Copemann, PhD, was awarded a presidential citation for his many years of work with children, adolescents, adults and families in the Virgin Islands — and his efforts to organize and support the Association of Virgin Island Psychologists and to keep the association connected to the American Psychological Association.
Dr. Copemann has represented the Association of Virgin Islands Psychologists on the American Psychological Association Council of Representatives for more than two terms. He has served on the executive committees of the organization’s Caucus of Public Interest and Caucus of Ethnic Minority Interest. And he has been vocal at the council about needs of ethnic minorities and the effects of implicit discrimination on the council and was a sponsor of a new business item that changed the association’s bylaws to guarantee that all states, provinces, territories and divisions are guaranteed a voting seat on the council, including the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Dr. Copemann has also served as the federal advocacy coordinator with the Association of Virgin Islands Psychologists and the Committee of State Leaders with the Practice Leadership Conference.