I know of no convincing scholarly consensus as to which “Philip” the Book of Acts refers in chapter 8 at verses 26 to 40. Nevertheless, as an African American, I am intrigued by the Divine (in this case angelic) call to a certain Philip to exercise his Christian discipleship.
In Acts, chapter 8, Philip was told by an angel, a messenger from God, to “get up and go toward the South, to the road that goes down from Jerusalem to Gaza (a wilderness road) and help an Ethiopian eunuch who was a court official of the Candace (the queen) of the Ethiopians, in charge of her entire treasury.
The Ethiopian had gone to Jerusalem to worship, and, as the scene opens, was returning home, seated in his chariot, reading aloud from the prophecy of Isaiah. Philip listened, and then, running up to the chariot, heard him reading familiar words. Philip then asked, “Do you understand what you are reading?”
The Ethiopian official replied, “How can I, unless someone guides me?”
Philip thereupon joined the African in his chariot and explained that the Suffering Servant passages in the prophecy of Isaiah (chapter 53, verses 7-9) referred to Jesus of Nazareth, Savior of all the world.
As the chariot continued, Philip and the African rode by a pool of water, at which point the African asked to have the chariot stopped, and he asked Philip, “What is to prevent me from being baptized?”
Philip got into the water with him and baptized him, and the African went on his way “rejoicing!”
This passage from Acts chapter 8 supports the long, truly ancient claim that Christianity was well-established in East Africa among our forebearers in Ethiopian and Eritrean churches, and in other religious communities along the Red Sea Coast and throughout much of the Horn of East Africa.
Various scholars of the Hebrew Bible have pointed out that in ancient times — indeed, in the first millennium after Christ, to refer to someone as Ethiopian did not necessarily reference a particular nation or religious community, but instead it simply, with awe and admiration, referenced the person’s relatively rare, therefore beauteous, possibly luminous, dark-colored skin.
The striking aspects about the Ethiopian in Acts chapter 8 are his different skin color in Roman Palestine, his chariot travel to the Temple and then back from Jerusalem, his high governmental position suggesting great wisdom and trust earned by him, a eunuch (a matter of honor, not shame) and his literacy.
Theologically, what is striking is his bold embracing of the Gospel of Jesus Christ linked to a message at the core of Deutero-Isaiah ... What elsewhere may be despised, here we find Philip and the author of Acts, (possibly the Evangelist Luke) lifting up. And here we also find, of course, the suggestion that we, too, honor and respect everyone.
— The Rev. Dr. Wesley S. Williams Jr., J.D., LL.D., D. Min., K.St.J, is Washington National Cathedral Priest Scholar and Chaplain, and he previously served as priest in charge at three churches in the Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands.