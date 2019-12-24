Through its New Generations Committee, Rotary Club of St. Thomas II worked with 12 third grade students at Lockhart Elementary School to make the holiday season happier for senior citizens at the Ebenezer Gardens Senior Residence. During their December Rotary II EarlyAct Club meeting, the students crafted colorful holiday cards filled with Christmas wishes for the seniors.
EarlyAct is a service club for elementary students. The goal is to provide young students the opportunity to gain an increased awareness and knowledge of their community and the world around them and to learn to provide “Service Above Self,” Rotary’s motto.
