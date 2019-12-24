Rotary II

EarlyAct President De’Jahnique Morris,left, Rotarian Mittie Benham, Rotarian Janice Hodge and EarlyAct Advisor, Librarian Merle Vanterpool prepare gift baskets for the Rotary of St. Thomas II EarlyAct meeting at Lockhart Elementary School.

 Photo by ROTARY CLUB OF ST. THOMAS II

Through its New Generations Committee, Rotary Club of St. Thomas II worked with 12 third grade students at Lockhart Elementary School to make the holiday season happier for senior citizens at the Ebenezer Gardens Senior Residence. During their December Rotary II EarlyAct Club meeting, the students crafted colorful holiday cards filled with Christmas wishes for the seniors.

EarlyAct is a service club for elementary students. The goal is to provide young students the opportunity to gain an increased awareness and knowledge of their community and the world around them and to learn to provide “Service Above Self,” Rotary’s motto.