The Virgin Islands Education Department educators were honored recently by representatives from Edmentum, an online learning provider, for their innovation in virtual teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recognition ceremonies were held to highlight educators who displayed leadership, skill and passion using online technology to ensure students could continue learning while schools were closed due to COVID-19. The educators were nominated by their school administrators.
Educators recognized in the St. Croix District included Chantelle Green-Quinones (John H. Woodson Jr. High), Shanice Joseph (Claude O. Markoe Elementary), Petrine Allen (Alfredo Andrews Elementary), William Cofiell (St. Croix Educational Complex), Jacqueline Rosa (Eulalie R. Rivera K-8), Ashley Maynard (Juanita Gardine K-8), Wendy Wynter (Lew Muckle Elementary), Etta Lee Pickering-Mitchell (Pearl B. Larsen PreK-8), Harolyn Smith (Ricardo Richards Elementary) and Zina Dore (Central High School).
Educators recognized in the St. Thomas-St. John District included Judityh Henley-Charles (Jane E. Tuitt Elementary), Jessica Sibilly (Jane E. Tuitt Elementary), Omayra Ortiz Richardson (Lockhart Elementary), Juanna Hart (Ulla F. Muller Elementary), Andria Collins Brown (Yvonne Milliner-Bowsky Elementary), Sophia Neille (Yvonne Milliner-Bowsky Elementary), Yolanda Riviera (Addelita Cancryn Junior High School), Shawambi Brown (BCB Middle School), Miriam Rodney (Edith Williams Alternative Academy), Mary Felix (Charlotte Amalie High School) and Asliar Williams (Ivanna Eudora Kean High School).
School counselors recognized in the St. Thomas-St. John District included Shaneen Bradshaw (Ivanna Eudora Kean High School), Kiri Catta (Joseph Gomez Elementary), Lorna Daniel (Charlotte Amalie High School), Tameka Dewindt-Vanterpool (BCB Middle School), Alyster Edwards (Yvonne Milliner-Bowsky Elementary), Melrona George (Charlotte Amalie High School), Youville Leatham (Addelita Cancryn Junior High School), Tova Greene-Oquendo (Ivanna Eudora Kean High School), Vaniqua Gumbs (BCB Middle School), Onika Hodge-Smith (Charlotte Amalie High School), Myroon Hosein (Yvonne Milliner-Bowsky Elementary), Celestina LaPenna (Jane E. Tuitt Elementary), Maria Lewis (Lockhart Elementary), Monique Matthias (Ivanna Eudora Kean High School), Lloyd Maynard (Addelita Cancryn Junior High School) Cynthia DeSouza (Julius E. Sprauve School), Annette Smith (Joseph Gomez Elementary), Scherilette Smith (Joseph Sibilly Elementary), Shernelle Smith (Addelita Cancryn Junior High School), Marva Thomas (Ulla F. Muller Elementary), Simona Thomas (Edith Williams Alternative Academy) and Tiana Wilson Matthew, (Ivanna Eudora Kean High School).