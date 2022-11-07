ST. THOMAS — Dedicated music and arts enthusiasts braved inclement weather in order to support young and upcoming artists in the Virgin Islands. It was hosted by ElevateWi, Inc.
The Mix & Mingle Arts Program Rollout brought talented young singers, musicians and poets from St. Thomas to the main stage at Paradise Bistro Bar and Grill. The evening opened with a welcome and introduction to ElevateWi by the organization’s President Omar Ewen, who shared details on how ElevateWi started with his desire to see a thriving arts scene in the Virgin Islands.
Performances were enjoyed by singers Jahniya Williams, Vinclan Philbert, Maat “Queen Amina” Osuji and Ky Odlum, as well as poetry by Nyda Simmonds and Elijah Salem. MC Shi Sharai was the host. Guest performances were also provided by music educator Kandis Gumbs and ElevateWi’s Omar Ewen.
The evening ended with a presentation by ElevateWi’s Vice President Dr. Muria Nisbett, who shared the mission and vision of the organization and the upcoming programs for 2023. Nisbett expounded on the issues facing V.I. youth such as Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) from the recent hurricanes and the COVID-19 pandemic. She discussed the current reality being faced by youth in the Virgin Islands, where many do not remember or never had a sense of calm, peace or normal. Coping from moment to moment, bracing for the next disruption has become the new normal. She also shared thoughts on the barriers facing our youth in dealing with issues such as older siblings raising and caring for younger ones, stigma and shame around of asking for help and not enough safe outlets for their grievances and expressions.
ElevateWi hopes to foster the holistic development of youth and young adults in the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Caribbean by creating spaces for conscious conversations, artistic expression and community engagement and promoting an atmosphere of open-mindedness and attention to personal and professional growth.
“Saturday’s event and the kind of preparation that went into executing it, such as mentoring and working with the youth to polish their skills and artistic abilities, is only the beginning of greater things,” said Ewen.
The nonprofit is seeking to raise approximately $150,000 in order to maintain its programs and projects for 2023.
To stay up-to-date on current and future activities and performances, follow ElevateWi on Instagram and Facebook @wielevate. Learn more about the organization at www.wielevate.org.