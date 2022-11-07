ST. THOMAS — Dedicated music and arts enthusiasts braved inclement weather in order to support young and upcoming artists in the Virgin Islands. It was hosted by ElevateWi, Inc.

The Mix & Mingle Arts Program Rollout brought talented young singers, musicians and poets from St. Thomas to the main stage at Paradise Bistro Bar and Grill. The evening opened with a welcome and introduction to ElevateWi by the organization’s President Omar Ewen, who shared details on how ElevateWi started with his desire to see a thriving arts scene in the Virgin Islands.