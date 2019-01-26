You know the story as recounted in the Gospel According to Luke: a heavenly messenger, that is, an angel appeared to shepherds who were spending a dark night, keeping watch over their flocks.
It is that angel, God’s messenger, who, in the darkness of ancient night, came to those on the lowest “rung” of the socio-economic ladder of Judea, that is, the aforementioned shepherds.
The contrast in visual allure was struck right away on account of the “glory of the Lord” that “shone round about them” — a contrast of light and of status. The angel explained that the centuries-awaited, anointed Savior had just been born, and could be found in the humblest of surroundings — again, a contrast much like the visual one at the outset of the encounter.
Afterwards “a host of angels appeared,” exulting and repeating much of what the first of them had said. In sum, the lowly shepherds, the first earthly, human witnesses, saw, then heard, and believed … and then again saw even more, heard, sought, believed, and explained to others what God himself had communicated to them through God’s messengers (first the one, then the heavenly host).
It has often been my wont — indeed, almost annually — to stress the importance of the message, in the foregoing, to the effect that the wondrous truth of the Gospel of Jesus, the Christ, seems most often to be understood first and foremost by those who are “up against it” — the needy, the despised, the overlooked, and so on — so that those who are the least learned in a formal sense instruct those who are the most learned.
Stated another way, the most esteemed in society — whether as a matter of education, or wealth, or political or social standing — need to be perhaps maximally attentive to, and learn from, the experience and understanding of those who have less in worldly terms, but who have overcome by God’s saving grace, and correspondingly who know Jesus as an intimate friend who leads and guides along the well-lit way, so that they cannot stray.
However, my particular thesis for us to ponder this week arises not only from what we seize upon theologically in the seasonal text of the Gospel According to Luke, but also what we find in the text covering roughly the same period in the Gospel According to Matthew.
In this last we see the other side of what the Evangelist Luke had to say about the wonder of the Nativity; that is, not only the least, but, according to the Evangelist Matthew, also the greatest came to worship and adore … in the person of the biblical Magi. These were highly educated, exceptionally wise persons from some distant locale east of Canaan — men and possibly women as well, of some unstated, plural number, bearing three valuable gifts. Men and possibly women widely respected because of their learning and character, unlike the despotic norm in those days for hereditary or appointed monarchs.
Moreover, I suggest, as befits the Season After the Epiphany, that we find in the Matthean account, just as we found in the Lucan, an important, initiating role of Divine light — a role that fits squarely into the definition and etymology of “Epiphany,” having to do with lighting or lighting up, that is, showing forth, often suddenly or unexpectedly a profound, epistemological notion bearing on how we gain our knowledge of any and everything. Consider:
• The light of Creation and re-creation as depicted in the Torah, our Pentateuch, or even in our Hexateuch, and likewise as experienced in our lives, yours and mine;
• The light of the Spirit … pre-ordained, pre-historic, or other, such as the light of transfiguration;
• The light of sight and of insight;
• The light of knowledge and of truth unalloyed;
• The light of understanding;
• The light of mercy;
• The light of grace;
• The light of revelation;
• The light of manifestation;
• The light of righteousness (that is, of the true path, and path of right behavior);
• The light of love (in all the senses thereof, translated from the richer in this instance, but otherwise simplified lingua franca of the biblical New Testament, namely, Koiné Greek … agapé, eros, philia, and storgé);
• The light of redemption;
• The light of salvation;
• The light of victory;
• The light of peace;
• The light of joy;
• The light of healing;
• The light of warmth;
• The light of pacific, joyful, or even sorrowful consolation;
• The light of rest, heavenly and otherwise; and
• The light of generosity … as manifested in all the many classes of biblical gifts, naming but a few, those of the Magi, those of Jesus’s earthly parents, those of Jesus himself on different occasions in his earthly ministry, as at Cana, on the “Mount,” on the “Plain,” in the Upper Room, in Gethsemane, on Calvary, on the road to Emmaus, in the Resurrection and Ascension, and other gifts of our Triune God, in all of the foregoing and otherwise).
Such is light, this Epiphanic light. Meanwhile, as I have left you singing before, “We’ll walk in the light, beautiful light, come where the dewdrops of mercy are bright … Shine all around us by day and by night, Jesus the Light of the World” … to which I now add, “I heard the voice of Jesus say, ‘I am this dark world’s Light. Look unto me; thy morn shall rise, and all thy day be bright’ … Shine on me, Lord; shine on me! Let the light from the Lighthouse, shine on me! Shine on me; shine on me! Let the light from the Lighthouse, shine on me!” Amen.
— The Rev. Dr. Wesley S. Williams Jr., K.St.J., is Cathedral Priest Scholar and Chaplain, also Member, Dean’s Council and Service Rotas, Washington National Cathedral, and formerly Bishop’s Dean/Sub-Dean for St. Thomas and St. John, and also Priest-in-Charge of congregations in the Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands (U.S. and U.K.).
