Jahmani Jay Morales, left, receives a certificate and Sony Extra Bass headphones as the winner of the Achieve3000’s Make the Break Contest from St. Croix Deputy Superintendent Carla Bastian, computer teacher, Kerra Samuel, District Assessment Director Saul Santiago, ELA teacher Jacqueline Vitalis and Achieve3000’s Julie Eckard.
Jahmani Jay Morales, a sixth-grader at Eulalie R. Rivera K-8 School on St. Croix, is the territory’s winner of Achieve3000’s Make the Break Contest. The contest, held over the holiday break, Dec. 21 through Jan. 5, encouraged students to continue using the Achieve3000’s literacy platform in order to maintain the growth they achieved during the first semester.
Although Achieve3000 was intended for seventh- and eighth-grade students at the school, English Language Arts teacher Jacqueline Vitalis requested that extra funds be used to include her sixth-graders in the contest after the Thanksgiving break, and has been using it weekly with the children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.