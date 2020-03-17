“Participation from you and me is the key for Census 2020” was the winning slogan by Jayden Fahie of Elmore Stoutt High School in the 2020 British Virgin Islands Housing and Population Census 2020 Slogan Contest hosted by the Central Statistics Office. The enumeration phase of the BVI census is scheduled to commence in June.
Twenty-three submissions were received by the statistics office and judged across four categories: compliance (with rules), creativity, originality and the ability to encourage cooperation or participation from the public. The judging panel comprised two representatives from the Ministry of Education, two representatives from the Department of Information and Public Relations and two representatives from the Central Statistics Office.
