Sailors were treated to ideal conditions last weekend as the Coral Bay Yacht Club, in partnership with the St. John Yacht Club, hosted the 25th annual Commodore’s Cup in Coral Bay.
Twenty-four boats competed in the two-day event in spinnaker, non-spinnaker, and beach cat classes. Though the traditional after-party was nixed due to COVID, the event could not have gone better, said Coral Bay Yacht Club Commodore Leah Randall Hanson.
“The sailing was absolutely amazing,” she said. “We had boats come over from St. Thomas, and we were so proud to host them. Everyone was just elated with the sailing. We had excellent conditions. Everyone was able to fly their spinnakers and they looked beautiful.”
There was enough wind to make for an exciting race, but not so much as to make for dangerous conditions.
Blitz took first place in the spinnaker class on Saturday’s short course with a time of 1:35:02 and on Sunday’s longer course with a time of 1:39:10 for the overall spinnaker class win.
Stinger won the non-spinnaker class on Saturday’s short course with a time of 1:35:29 but was bested by Wild T’ing on Sunday, which completed the day’s longer course in 1:48:49, giving Wild T’ing the edge for an overall win in its class. The one participant in the beach cat class, Mahiya, received a DNF.
The event raised $3,700 for Kids and the Sea through entry fees, a raffle, and T-shirt sales.
“KATS teaches kids about the water, which is a life skill you need when you grow up on an island, but it also teaches them about the maritime tradition of St. John, which goes back centuries,” said Hanson. “Sailing is an incredible skill to learn. This is a program we can’t let go. Now that I have my own son, I’m even more passionate about keeping KATS going.”
Event T-shirts, featuring artwork designed by Coral Bay artist Brian McKinney and printed by Elliott Hooper aboard his boat, Silver Cloud, are still for sale. Shirts can be ordered by emailing coralbayyachtclubstj@gmail.com or by messaging the Coral Bay Yacht Club Facebook page.