Since late winter of this year, I have assumed it to be my responsibility as a clergy person to be a “non-anxious presence” for the genuinely or self-styled “afflicted” who have heeded the government’s “stay at home” protocols designed to help curtail the COVID-19 pandemic.
Briefly, I have taken it upon myself to reach out to friends old and new, and to acquaintances known or suspected to be friendless or otherwise in need of enhanced companionship — especially, increasingly, the widows or widowers of old friends now deceased. Additionally, I have not lost the habit, developed in my 15 years of lay and then ordained ministry in the Virgin Islands, of maintaining a list of the infirm or dying known to me personally, of praying for them at least once a day, and, within reason, checking on them otherwise whenever circumstances allow.