Thirteen members of the Virgin Islands Fire Service recently completed a 10-week Emergency Medical Responder course on St. Croix.
Administered by UVI CELL, the program was approved by the V.I. Health Department and followed the National Scope of Practice model designed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians.
The course included eight weeks of online training, followed by an intensive two weeks of classroom lectures and hands-on skills training covering basic anatomy and physiology, response to emergencies and the treatment and transportation of sick and injured patients. Participants learned how to provide immediate life-saving interventions and how to assist higher-level EMS personnel at the scene of an emergency and during transport.
The course concluded with a final written examination and a National Registry practical skills examination, overseen by the Health Department. The students will take their National Registry Cognitive Exam to become certified within 30 to 45 days.
The 13 graduates include Noixa Torres, Charnelle Gerard, Michael DeSorbo, Naeem Johnson, Sr., Orlando Benitex, Jr., Victoria Hamilton, Cuthbert Victor, Andres Belardo, Norberto Davis, Keba Petrus, Bruce Phaire, Joseph Nicholas, and Kevin de Lande.
The students also successfully completed the “Stop the Bleed” program developed by the American College of Surgeons. The program teaches individuals to recognize life-threatening bleeding to intervene quickly and effectively.
“Our EMR personnel play a critical role in the overall EMS response,” V.I. Fire Service Director Daryl George said in a statement. “Cross-training our firefighters in the basic elements of emergency care until help arrives allows us to create a more efficient and responsive system to serve the needs of our community.”
For more information, contact UVI CELL at 340-693-1100.