When COVID-19 began to ravage the local economy and halted some major construction projects, Walter Bostwick, founder and president of First Resort Painting, immediately applied for the federal Payroll Protection Plan. Trying to keep his dozens of workers employed, he then began looking for community service opportunities to keep them busy.
“I wanted to keep my men and women working while we looked for enough paying work to keep everyone employed,” he said. “That was most important. I have worked with some of these people for 20 years. This company is built by the people in the field doing the work.”