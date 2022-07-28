Governor Albert Bryan Jr. announced that former Gov. Charles W. Turnbull will lie in state at Government House on St. Croix and on St. Thomas. He will also lie in state at the Battery on St. John.
Turnbull, the territory’s sixth elected governor, died July 3 at the age of 87 in Washington D.C.
Bryan also announced a schedule of events as the territory prepares to bid farewell to the man who came to be known affectionately as the “gentle giant.
• Aug. 10: Turnbull will lie in state from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Government House in Christiansted, St. Croix.
• Aug. 11: Turnbull will lie in state from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Battery in Cruz Bay, St. John.
• Aug. 12: Turnbull will lie in state from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Government House on St. Thomas. A candlelight vigil will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Emancipation Garden.
• Aug. 13: A viewing will take place at Christchurch Methodist Church in Market Square, St. Thomas, at 9 a.m., with funeral services at 10 a.m. followed by interment at Eastern Cemetery immediately after the service.
A repast will be held at Fort Christian following interment.