Diandra Jones, a former teacher at the V.I. Montessori School and International Academy, has published a memoir, “Irma Was Here: Surviving the Eye of History’s Strongest Atlantic Hurricane,” and it has reached No. 1 best-seller status on amazon.com for four consecutive weeks.
Jones taught dance, physical education and arts at Montessori School on St. Thomas from 2010 to 2013, before moving to Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, where she worked as a choreographer and yoga/dance teacher. It was there that she weathered Hurricane Irma.
