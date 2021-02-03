The Friends of Virgin Islands National Park’s annual meeting, held virtually on Sunday afternoon, kicked off on a sad note. Friends board chair Andy Rutnik announced the imminent departure of the non-profit’s president, Todd Sampsell, who is leaving island with his family to attend to personal matters in the states.
“It was a heart wrenching decision for my family and I,” Sampsell said. “We love St. John, we love the Friends, and we love the park, but we have some family needs that have to be a real priority for us.”
Despite his resignation, which will be finalized March 5, and challenges faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sampsell said many of the Friends programs and initiatives were able to move forward over the past year. Unexpected tasks, like collecting trash in the park when the VINP could not offer this service due to the pandemic, were taken on in 2020 by the Friends.
“I’m proud to say that our staff, partners, and board, despite the challenges, did amazing work pulling together,” said Sampsell. “Thanks to partners like Island Green Living Association and CORE, several projects were still able to be accomplished in 2020.”
Those projects include lionfish response, sea turtle monitoring, the VINP’s archaeological program, the Friends’ popular seminar series, and the trail maintenance program. Friends supported an aggressive effort to combat stony coral tissue loss disease, and the organization partnered with local botanist Eleanor Gibney to combat beach erosion by replanting native coastal species. New projects set to kick off in 2021 include mute frog research, senior days at Annaberg, the restoration of the Cruz Bay playground, and the learn-to -swim program, which is ready to begin as soon as it’s safe to do so.
Cultural programs like bread and charcoal making, basket weaving, and gardening, all at Annaberg, started off strong in 2020 but were quickly shut down. The Friends is committed to bringing these events back as soon as the pandemic allows, said Sampsell. Connecting visitors to the park and the park back to the community remained a priority over the last year for the Friends.
“We really had to work this past year to reinvent how we do that,” said Sampsell. “The popular seminar series had to be redone with COVID-safe virtual learning opportunities. The pandemic certainly impacted much of what we had planned for cultural resource work and engagement with visitors on the unique history of St. John, but there was still a ton of progress that happened.”
The Friends-supported VINP archaeology program continued at Cinnamon Bay, where park archaeologist Ken Wild and his team are assessing the site of the Cinnamon Bay Campground, which is being almost entirely rebuilt following the 2017 storm season.
“It was an extremely busy year for the archaeology program,” said Sampsell. “There is an amazing amount of research and documentation going on behind the scenes allowing the park to move forward on hurricane recovery projects.”
Sampsell promised to stay engaged with the Friends even after he leaves island, including monitoring what’s happening at the Caneel Bay Resort, which has remained in ruin since 2017’s Hurricane Irma.
“I don’t know what the future holds for Caneel, but the Friends will continue to advocate for what’s best for the park and for St. John,” said the outgoing president. “We’ll continue to advocate that the community continues to have a seat at the table as decisions are made.”
The conclusion of Sampsell’s report was followed by a presentation by VINP Superintendent Nigel Fields. Deputy Superintendent Sabrina Diaz will leave this month, to be replaced by Scott Simmons, who will hold the position until September. The VINP plans to hire a permanent deputy superintendent by the end of this year, said Fields.
Like Sampsell, the superintendent opened his presentation by discussing how the pandemic affected the park in 2020. Water quality testing was done when foreign boaters and cruisers flocked to VINP waters in March and April, demonstrating compliance with the park’s water quality standards. Fields reported that there has been zero transmission of the coronavirus in the workplace, and VINP staff have begun the process of getting vaccinated against the virus.
Plans are ongoing for the replacement of employee housing and the construction of a science facility with storage for archives and artifacts, an archaeology lab, and a conference room for public engagement, all at Lind Point.
“Our goal is to go into contract this year with a full year to year and a half of construction on the science facility,” said Fields. “We want to make sure the archives and collections are much more accessible and visible to the public. Right now, they’re not easy to find.”
The Great Smoky Mountains National Park trail crew just left the island after assessing and improving trails throughout the Cinnamon Bay Campground, which Fields said will be ready for a full opening in December. The asbestos that was found in the campground’s wastewater pipes has been safely removed. The concessions at Trunk Bay are fully open and operational, and plans are in the works to replace the reverse osmosis plant that supplies water for the restrooms and showers at the beach.
Repairs are slated at the VINP Visitor Center to address minor damages the building sustained during Irma, including replacing the windows with hurricane impact glass, replacing the shutters to make them more resilient, and replacing the building’s HVAC system. Renovations to the adjacent playground and ball field are ongoing, said Fields.