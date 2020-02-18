Juanita Gardine K-8 School students and staff participated in World Read Aloud Day this month, a unique global movement where students, teachers, staff and administrators read stories aloud as a means of promoting literacy.
“All readers entered their assigned classes with the same goal in mind — to intrigue their listeners, evoke emotions, and make connections between the spoken and written word,” said librarian Janice Ferdinand, who organized the event at the school.
