Liz Kinsella has been appointed as the new Gifft Hill head of school by the school’s board of trustees. She will take over the position on June 30, when the current head of school Ken Mills steps down.
Kinsella has been with Gifft Hill on St. John since 2010. She’s worked as a teacher, middle school dean, upper campus principal, curriculum director, and most recently, associate head of school. She earned her bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master of teaching degree from the University of Virginia, where she also earned an education specialist and administrative endorsement. Kinsella worked in public education in Fairfax, Va., rising to associate principal before she moved to Bermuda to work as education program director for the Bermuda Sloop Foundation.
Kinsella’s dedication to Gifft Hill School and to the St. John community at large have been proven during her decade-plus tenure with the school, said GHS Board of Trustees President Ruth Doan.
“Now is the time for her to fill the head of school position,” said Doan. “There’s a strong alignment between the board’s vision for the school and Liz’s own ambitions for the school’s next steps. The board is committed to collaborative efforts that honor the voices of all stakeholders, and this commitment is something that’s important to Liz as well.”
Kinsella said her objective as the incoming head of school will be to lead Gifft Hill School educators in challenging, supporting and inspiring students while preparing them for colleges, careers and their roles as environmental and social justice advocates. She will continue to foster the school’s focus on rigorous, authentic, experiential learning experiences.
“What I love about Gifft Hill School is that it’s such an integral part of the community,” said Kinsella. “Everything we do is grounded in serving the needs of our community, and in preparing students for the opportunities that lie ahead. I love that as an independent school, we have the freedom to build programs that affirm the history and heritage of our community while also welcoming people who seek to join us in discovering and celebrating who we are individually, and who we can be together.”