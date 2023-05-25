One person spoke up in favor of a proposed Gifft Hill lodging house at a virtual public hearing earlier this week. The majority of those who attended the hearing, in which applicant Gifft Hill Land, LLC presented a case for the rezoning of 9-3 Estate Glucksberg from R-2 to R-4, expressed opposition to the project.
A petition expressing “formal and ardent opposition” signed by 18 people and submitted to the Department of Planning and Natural Resources prior to the hearing gained signatures throughout the meeting as attendees requested via the hearing’s chat function to add their names to the document.
Gifft Hill Land, LLC Principal Ari Goldschneider’s plans for two prefabricated steel container homes containing 12 units each have already been approved; however, in order to rent each of the 160-square-foot private ensuite rooms under individual leases, the property’s zoning must be changed from R-2 (residential low density) to R-4 (residential medium density).
If the zoning change is granted, Goldschneider said he has plans to add four more prefabricated steel modules to the project for a total of 72 units on the 1.14-acre site.
Each of the six modules include a common area to be shared by occupants with a kitchen, living room, and deck. The site plan includes parking for 45 vehicles, a 34,000 gallon cistern per building, and onsite septic. An onsite dumpster would be emptied by a private contractor, and a manager would live on property to address any issues.
Goldschneider estimated the monthly rent of each 160-square-foot room at $1,600.
Goldschneider, a Boston-based developer who owns a vacation rental on St. John and authored the book “Multifamily Property Investing Basics,” explained his motivation for the project.
“I’m really excited about the project and I think there’s a need on island for change and the addition of new housing,” Goldscheider said during the hearing. “We need to change the way we think about housing on island or I don’t know where people who live and work here will live. Is this project for everyone? No, but it’s a moderately priced housing option for moderate income people and we’re super excited to move forward with the plan should we have support from the Legislature.”
Goldschneider said a survey shared on Facebook yielded a waiting list of 70 people interested in renting from him. He said about half of those people already live on St. John, and preference would be given to those already residing on the island.
In response to questions about how many of those interested are native to the island, Goldschneider said the survey did not request this demographic information. Goldschenider also said he would potentially offer one or two rooms for Section 8 vouchers.
Area resident KC Bsisu raised the issue that the property had been cleared “over halfway into the adjacent lot,” which Goldschneider said is “news to me,” prompting a comment from St. John resident Jon Eichner.
“As you just stated, if you are not aware of the active construction on your property clearing into the neighbor’s lot, how can we be certain this business will be properly managed?” Eichner asked. “This is clearly a project designed to provide housing for seasonal workers for restaurants and not a viable long-term housing solution for St. Johnians. This will not provide any benefit to our community nor additional tax revenue from seasonal workers to help support the additional pressure on St. John’s infrastructure.”
More than one attendee expressed concern that the property would be converted to short-term rentals.
“I have thought about covenants or restrictions on the property and I’m still weighing my options here,” Goldschneider responded. “If for some reason I’m not able to find long-term folks down the road, then at that point maybe I assess changing the business license. So long as there is demand, I have no intent on making it a short-term rental.”
The one attendee who expressed support for the project identified herself in the meeting chat as Karen.
“Being well aware of the long-term housing shortage here on St. John, when I first read of Ari’s intentions over a year ago, I was on board and excited for everyone affected by the lack of decent, affordable housing,” Karen said. “My support has not wavered. This communal lifestyle is not for everyone. The great thing is, when someone currently in traditional housing settings relocates to this project, they will be freeing up traditional housing inventory for those who prefer that type of home. Best wishes for the success of this project to all involved.”
Other issues raised by those at the meeting included increased traffic due to development of the site, which is on a blind curve between Gifft Hill School’s Lower and Upper Campuses; the fact that the site plan includes 72 units but only 45 parking spaces; and the project’s density.
“This density is out of place at the proposed location,” said resident B.J. Harris. “The plan is not well thought out, and parking and utilities are only a small portion of what is wrong. It will not fit into the landscape or culture of St. John. We are trying to develop a comprehensive land and water use plan. This kind of spot rezoning is counterproductive to the long range efforts and view.”
Goldschneider said the density and number of units planned are meant to address housing issues on the island.
“This is the plan we put forth to address the housing crisis in its greatest form,” he said. “I don’t think small-scale solutions will impact that. I think big solutions are needed to address this crisis.”
Public comments on the rezoning request can be submitted through June 6 to DPNR Territorial Planner Leia LaPlace at leia.laplace@dpnr.vi.gov. LaPlace said DPNR will prepare a report after the June 6 deadline based on comments received and evaluation of the proposal. The report may approve or deny the rezoning request, or ask the applicant for modifications.