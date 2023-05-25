interior 2.jpg

A rendering of the proposed Gifft Hill lodging’s common area. Renters would share the common area, which would include a kitchen, living room and deck.

 Rendering by ARI GOLDSCHNEIDER

One person spoke up in favor of a proposed Gifft Hill lodging house at a virtual public hearing earlier this week. The majority of those who attended the hearing, in which applicant Gifft Hill Land, LLC presented a case for the rezoning of 9-3 Estate Glucksberg from R-2 to R-4, expressed opposition to the project.

A petition expressing “formal and ardent opposition” signed by 18 people and submitted to the Department of Planning and Natural Resources prior to the hearing gained signatures throughout the meeting as attendees requested via the hearing’s chat function to add their names to the document.