Female students from three St. Croix public schools recently donated 280 new headphones to the district’s elementary and K-8 schools, following a two-day fundraiser last November that netted $1,300 used to purchase the electronics.
During a ceremony recently held at the Curriculum Center, the St. Croix Public School Girls’ Squad, comprised of seven students in first, fifth and sixth grades attending Lew Muckle Elementary School, Pearl B. Larsen PreK-8 School and Ricardo Richards Elementary School, presented boxes of headphones to district leaders, amounting to a donation of 30 to 35 headphones for each of the eight schools. Schools benefitting from the donations include Lew Muckle Elementary School, Ricardo Richards Elementary School, Pearl B. Larsen PreK-8 School, Eulalie R. Rivera K-8 School, Arthur A. Richards K-8 School, Juanita Gardine K-8 School, Claude O. Markoe Elementary School and Alfredo Andrews Elementary School.
The group explained why they worked hard to purchase the headphones, which have become a staple for virtual learning.
“We did this because we wanted to help our fellow public-school students because they may not have headphones or they may not have funds in the household to purchase headphones,” said Zuma Nesbitt, a sixth grader at Ricardo Richards and the group’s spokesperson.
Pedro Parrilla, district director of curriculum and instruction, accepted the donation on behalf of the superintendent’s office and praised the students for their selfless act.
“On behalf of the insular superintendent, I want to say thank you for what you did today,” Parrilla said. “As young girls, just taking the opportunity to look out for someone else, that is huge — at your age, to already have that civic-mindedness of concern for someone else besides yourself. I know that these headphones are very much needed, and you thought about others and what they will need. That makes you who we want our public schools to be known for — we want everyone to know that our children don’t only think about themselves, but they are thinking about their community. We want to say thank you for a job well done.”