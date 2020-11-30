Thanksgiving may have passed, but it’s still the season for giving thanks by donating to those helping the community.
Today is GivingTuesday, a global day of giving and unity. It was created in 2012 with a simple idea: encouraging people to do good. It is now an independent nonprofit and a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.
Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger or giving to those who need help, every act of generosity counts, and everyone has something to give. Due to the pandemic, many community organizations are finding it difficult this year to raise the money to continue their services, as most of their annual fundraisers had to be cancelled, postponed or be held virtually. Here are just a few in the Virgin Islands that are asking for help as part of GivingTuesday:
• Family Resource Center, a St. Thomas-based organization that assists victims of domestic violence asks that the community support Team FRC with a donation through www.paypal.com/paypalme/usvifrc or through Venmo @FRCUSVI.
• Stop by Gallows Bay Hardware on St. Croix to pick an item from the wish list on its “Angel Tree” for boys and girls of the Queen Louise Home for Children and for adults who are disabled or are suffering from mental illness. Drop off an unwrapped gift to the store and it will be delivered to the recipients.
• XO Energy matched donations of up to $10,000 for My Brother’s Workshop. That goal has been met and an anonymous donor has pledged to match the next $7,000. Since 2007, the organization has served more than 1,200 young men and women through their program of mentoring, education, mental health counseling, on the job training and job placement. To donate, visit www.classy.org/campaign/season-of-love/c283225.
• Project Promise’s vision is to give at-risk youth the tools and support they need to live healthier lives. The objectives are to enhance their decision-making and conflict resolution skills, enable them to discover their vocational interests and integrate them into society and the economy with life coaching and personal wellness, academic tutoring, community service, cultural programs, family services and more. Visit www.globalgiving.org/projects/the-caterpillar-project-amid-covid-19/ to donate.
• The Virgin Islands Children’s Museum serves families, educators, children of the Virgin Islands and visitors to the territory as an all-inclusive education resource that places a high importance on providing programs accessible to low income families. Most exhibits appeal to specific age groups ranging from 2 to 12 years. To donate, visit www.vichildrensmuseum.org.
• Cancer Support VI assists those in the territory battling cancer. One hundred percent of all donations go directly to support cancer patients with travel, hotel, medical expenses, rent and other expenses.
The organization recently celebrated women’s health, promoted cancer awareness and honored breast cancer fighters and survivors through its Pinktober events hosted by local businesses, such as a fashion show, a run/walk, a pumpkin carving event, a cooking class, and the Red Hat Society’s annual bra decorating to support breast cancer awareness. Also, Theodore Tunick & Marshall Sterling Insurance’s $25,000 matching grant initiative was used to raise $71,000 for one of Cancer Support VI’s largest fundraising initiatives of the year. To donate, visit www.cancersupportvi.com.