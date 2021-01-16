Lord, you have searched me out and known me; you know my sitting down and my rising up, you discern my thoughts from afar. You trace my journeys and my resting places and are acquainted with all my ways. Ps 139: 1&2.
As we progress into the New Year with some of the challenges of the past still with us, we are reminded that we are not facing those challenges alone. Actually, the path over which we journey is already marked out by our Creator. That alone should give us a sense of security knowing that the great architect of the universe has marked out the path over which we should walk and is bringing order to the chaos of our time.
What a mighty Creator we have who prepares the way over which we will travel and promised that we will not walk that way alone. In the midst of the turmoil of the present time, our Sacred Text reminds us that the plan that had been prepared for us is still relevant. The guidelines and protocols given to us by our human leaders are just a part of the plan to keep us walking in the pilgrim’s way. While human history records instances of success after failure and should serve as a source of encouragement, our Sacred Text gives even more hope of survival after the present pandemic. As we take heed to stay away from enclosed and crowded places, and exercise certain measures to protect our health and that of others, we will learn that these are all a part of our Creator’s plan to keep us walking in the way that leads to everlasting life.
We live in an age when we sometimes believe that we have our own individual rights to defy the wisdom of God and that of our human leaders. And while we have the God given right to make choices, sometimes scripture presents us with two choices and then tells us which one to choose. Moses often told those with whom he ministered to choose life. “I have set before you today life and prosperity, death and adversity…Choose life so that you and your descendants may live.” Deut. 30:15-30.
The present time still offers us this proposition. For that reason, in the age of COVID-19 periodically we hear updates from our health officials reminding us of the things that we must do to remain safe from the dangers that are all around us, especially now when our tourist season is gradually reopening. All across the Caribbean, countries that once were COVID-19 free are reporting new cases. St. Paul in his writing to the church in Corinth speaks powerfully to us today. “All things are lawful for me,” but not all things are beneficial. “All things are lawful for me, but I will not be dominated by anything, or not all things are expedient.” 1 Cor.6:12. Therein is a lesson for us as to what choices we should make as we chart our way through these times.
The psalmist also gives us hope that we will not walk alone if we are anchored in the word of God. If we take the wings of the morning and go to the uttermost parts of the earth, even there our Creator will be with us. He also proclaimed that the wisdom of God was unfathomable, almost incomprehensible to the finite human mind. This points out how much more we must trust the wisdom of God and those whom God has appointed to serve the present time.
My friends, when we keep in step with the Creator, we will walk with integrity and will be protected from the evil around us. Even when we cannot see the danger coming in our direction, God sees and knows and will protect us because we would have followed the wisdom shared for our learning.
We have heard that the vaccine is in our midst, and some categories of our citizens are receiving it already. To God be the glory. So, as we wait our turn to receive the vaccine, we learn that the future is not in our hands but in the hands of an all knowing, all seeing, and ever-present Creator. While we are waiting, we will hear all kinds of stories as to the reason we should or should not take the vaccine. If our times are in God’s hand, then we can safely entrust ourselves to God’s loving care and be guided by those whom God gave the knowledge to make remedies that bring healing and take away pain.
Scripture tells us in the Book of Sirach Chapter 38 (in the Apocrypha) that the work of God will never be finished, and from God, health spreads over all the earth. There may come a time when recovery lies in the hands of the physician, for they too seek a higher power to be successful in the diagnoses and in the healing, for the sake of preserving life. It is for such a time as this that the sacred text was written, and we must learn to listen to the voice of God as God speaks to us through the scientists and all those who work together for the common good. We also know from those who wrote scripture that they are speaking on behalf of God, and so, what they say will come to pass. Therefore, we can face an uncertainty of tomorrow with hope that the God who is with us now will be with us tomorrow whatever betides. God will take care of us as we take care of ourselves and each other.
— The Rt. Rev. E. Ambrose Gumbs is bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands.