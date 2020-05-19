Thanks to the Golden Age Ranch on St. Thomas, many older racetrack horses can look forward to a well-deserved retirement. This non-profit three-acre horse sanctuary in Smith Bay across from Lindquist Beach rehabilitates and trains them to be gentle horses, ideal for riding.
The ranch is home to 18 horses. The cost of maintaining these magnificent animals is substantial. Ranch owner Lyn Shoemaker spends $11,000 every six weeks for feed and $1,000 a month for water. Beach and trail ride tours helped offset the cost of their maintenance, but with the COVID-19 shutdown of non-essential businesses, there have been no tours and no tourists to take them, though the ranch recently reopened when restrictions were eased.