Ten practical nursing students from the Raphael O. Wheatley Skill Center Post-Secondary Career & Technical Education Institute Practical Nursing Program were recently pinned and capped at a ceremony held at the Cathedral Church of All Saints on St. Thomas. The ceremony, a tradition in the nursing profession, signifies a welcoming of newly graduated nurses into the nursing profession.
Although these nursing students are considered graduate nurses, their next steps are to pass the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses (NCLEX-PN) and to formally graduate from the Raphael O. Wheatley Skill Center in June, which will entitle them to utilize the title of Licensed Practical Nurse.
