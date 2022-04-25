ST. THOMAS — This month’s Great Mangrove Cleanup gathered 4,450 pounds of trash from the shoreline of Vessup Bay, the most debris removed during the cleanup to date.
Together, 97 volunteers, ranging from 8 to 70 years old, participated in the fifth annual event. The volunteers cleaned 0.5 mile of mangrove shoreline, removing lingering hurricane debris and other trash trapped in the mangrove roots.
By number, the top three items removed were beverage bottles (2,000 plastic, glass and cans), plastic pieces (1,078) and plastic bottle caps (493). There were also quite a number of interesting finds, including propane tanks, dinghies, tires, 219 flip-flops and other shoes, toothbrushes, a weight belt, a dry suit, fish ID card, a flowerpot, a broom, an engine and a lounge chair.
In the Virgin Islands, most marine debris comes from land-based sources, which means the community plays a critical role in reducing marine debris by recycling, reusing items or making sure that items that must be thrown away end up in the proper waste receptacle.
The event was sponsored by the University the Virgin Islands, Department of Planning and Natural Resources and the Virgin Islands Marine Advisory Service, Virgin Islands EPSCoR, Waste Management, the National Science Foundation, SEAS Islands Alliance, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Marine Debris and Coral Reef Conservation Programs.
With the 2022 St. Thomas Great Mangrove Cleanup, more than 500 community volunteers have now removed 7.6 tons of debris from mangrove shorelines across the territory since 2018.
“This was a tremendous effort by our dedicated volunteers. The amount of trash and debris removed from the mangroves is truly impressive and speaks to how much we can accomplish when we work together,” said project lead and UVI association professor of Watershed Ecology, Dr. Kristin Wilson Grimes.
For more information, visit viepscor.org/about-marine-debris-in-the-usvi.