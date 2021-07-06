St. Croix Central High School guidance counselor Ancelma Elliot was awarded the General Colin L. Powell Service Award last month, the territory’s first recipient of the prestigious national award recognizing students and professionals committed to military service.
Elliot was nominated for the award by V.I. National Guard Staff Sgt. Rayanna Rawlins because of her efforts in exposing students to alternative career paths through the military.
The presentation of the award was made by members of the local chapter of Our Community Salutes, including chairperson and community leader, Beresford Edwards, Hollis McIntosh and Maj. Wanda Williams. The organization is a nonprofit founded in 2009 by Dr. Kenneth Heartman, an educator and veteran, to recognize and honor graduating high school seniors who plan to enlist into the military immediately after high school graduation. The V.I. chapter was established in February 2021, and in May, held its first ceremony to recognize 2021 graduates enlisting into the military.
In brief remarks, Elliot expressed her passion for her work and highlighted the importance of exposing students to varied careers.
“It is an honor receiving this distinction today for doing something that I dearly and truly love,” she said. “The students of St. Croix Central High School and the entire St. Croix District are near and dear to me, and it gives me pride to see them succeed. The overall end goal is to ensure that our students are successful by any means necessary. Providing them the option of the military is an important part of that. Everyone is not bound for college, and we have to accept that they have options.”