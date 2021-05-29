For many in Christendom in the West, the Sunday after Pentecost is the only Sunday of the year that is dedicated to a theological concept rather than a theologically illustrative event or events grounded in one or more accounts in Holy Scripture.
Many clergy of a myriad of denominations I have known over the years have confessed that they attempt mightily to schedule guest preachers to take responsibility for explaining and making relevant the puzzling concept of a triune God: the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit
And many gifted (including some sainted) Christian scholars have disputed the concept, which at first blush might seem to be at war with the faith of our Jewish forebears whose very foundation proclaims “Sh’ma Yisrael, Adonai Eloheinu, Adonai echod,” – “Sing, Shout, O Israel, our God of the Burning Bush who leads and guides us is singular!”
Obviously, we cannot casually set aside that emphatic, monotheistic proclamation in our heritage, which is why there is so little to the contrary in the Bible, Old Testament or New.
In the few instances in the New Testament where the triune formula appears, post-modern scholars are often quick to assert that these phrases might well have been added in a later process of “catch-up” editing.
Likewise, perhaps we must do away with St. Augustine of Hippo’s and my Sunday School teacher’s analogy suggesting that all Divine Creation is out of water — which, to be grasped fully, must be considered in its different aspects: when at rest, or when hot and when frozen.
However that “aspects” analysis has been declared heretical. Instead, each of the elements or experiences of the Divine, we are now told, must be viewed as essentially full-bodied, co-equal “persons” in the Trinity and experienced as encompassing all gender or as devoid of gender.
Perhaps in assessing theological reality, we should always tilt toward our personal, common experience and cultural assessment as in Reginald Heber’s early 18th century: “Holy, holy, holy! Merciful and mighty, God in three Persons, blessed Trinity.” Amen.
— The Rev. Dr. Wesley S. Williams Jr., J.D., LL.D., D. Min., K.St.J, is Washington National Cathedral Priest Scholar and Chaplain, and he previously served as priest in charge at three churches in the Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands.