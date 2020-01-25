Matthew chapter 4, especially verses 12 to 23, describes in fascinating detail how at the age of approximately 30, Jesus started his adult ministry — fulfilling much of what of the Book of Isaiah said in the opening verses of chapter 9 written about 800 years earlier.

We know very little about Jesus’ childhood past infancy. However, the little we do know — recounted in Luke in chapter 3 — attests to the Savior’s familiarity with ancient learning — symbolized by the Presentation in the Temple and in the account of the conversation between the 12-year-old Jesus and the Temple scholars. He could debate, on more than equal footing, the greatest rabbis of his community.