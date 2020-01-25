Matthew chapter 4, especially verses 12 to 23, describes in fascinating detail how at the age of approximately 30, Jesus started his adult ministry — fulfilling much of what of the Book of Isaiah said in the opening verses of chapter 9 written about 800 years earlier.
We know very little about Jesus’ childhood past infancy. However, the little we do know — recounted in Luke in chapter 3 — attests to the Savior’s familiarity with ancient learning — symbolized by the Presentation in the Temple and in the account of the conversation between the 12-year-old Jesus and the Temple scholars. He could debate, on more than equal footing, the greatest rabbis of his community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.