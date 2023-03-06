ST. THOMAS — It can be hard to finally admit that a favorite pair of old jeans has seen better days. It may be tempting to throw them away, but there’s hope for them yet. Ivanna Eudora Kean High School senior and honor student Kali Merrifield, 18, is bursting at the seams with ideas to revitalize old jeans with contemporary style with his Re Vearth clothing brand.

Merrifield really had no interest in fashion or design. His plan was to become a doctor someday. That plan changed with the coming of the COVID pandemic. Like most students in the Virgin Islands, Merrifield was quarantined and found himself looking for something to do.