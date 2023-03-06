ST. THOMAS — It can be hard to finally admit that a favorite pair of old jeans has seen better days. It may be tempting to throw them away, but there’s hope for them yet. Ivanna Eudora Kean High School senior and honor student Kali Merrifield, 18, is bursting at the seams with ideas to revitalize old jeans with contemporary style with his Re Vearth clothing brand.
Merrifield really had no interest in fashion or design. His plan was to become a doctor someday. That plan changed with the coming of the COVID pandemic. Like most students in the Virgin Islands, Merrifield was quarantined and found himself looking for something to do.
“My aunt actually had an old sewing machine collecting dust,” he said. “I picked it up one day and started working and it just took off from there. This brings me joy and the smiles on everybody’s faces, I love it.”
Adding his own personal touches to jeans and other apparel allowed Merrifield to find his own artistic voice. He named his developing brand Re Vearth, signifying rebirth.
“You get a pair of jeans and they’re cool and then they die out, so you give them to me and I’ll give them new life,” he said. “My inspiration on the jeans is creative freedom. I just want to be able to express myself in whatever way that I can. I’m not known for being very vocal, but this kind of helps me express how I feel. There are some designs I have with coral reefs since we live on the island and I have the sun design that people love. I get inspiration from everything around us.”
Merrifield’s creations were featured in this year’s Kean High School pageant, and last week a fashion show featuring his work was held during the first Career and Technical Education Fair in Emancipation Garden, St. Thomas.
By the end of the year, Merrifield hopes to formally start a business, beginning with one-of-a-kind customization services. Meanwhile, after graduation, he plans to attend the University of the Virgin Islands to take advantage of the free education and build his foundation before going on to either study marketing or go to art school. Either way, Re Vearth is definitely a part of his future.
“The love I’ve been getting from everyone definitely keeps me pushing,” Merrifield said. “I get a lot of positive comments. A lot of people love the stuff and that drives me.”