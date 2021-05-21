In HOPE we were saved! Now HOPE that is seen is not HOPE. For who HOPES for what is seen? But if we HOPE for what we do not see, we wait for it with patience.
— Romans 8:24-25
In the midst of our present pandemic there are conflicting voices calling our attention to the reasons why or why not we should take the vaccine. Even among believers of the Way and some readers of the Word, their sound has gone out that we should not take the vaccine. Some remember the past and rightly so when vaccines were given under false pretense by government agencies for experimental purposes on a particular race of humanity. But, is it the same situation now?
Humanity has been faced with a worldwide pandemic which has taken the lives of over three and a quarter million people. A vaccine has been developed to help protect us from this dreaded disease. Science supports the efficacy of the vaccine. So what is the hesitance to take the vaccine among so many of the populace? We have heard some saying, “greater is He that is within me, than he that is in the world.” That saying is scriptural but scripture also tells us to “be wise as serpents and harmless as doves.” Joshua admonished those with whom he served to choose between life and death. He let them know the situation at hand and advised them to choose life.
The food we eat that was not organically grown may cause us more harm than the vaccine. Our genetically modified products may just be more damaging to our bodies than the vaccine. When our immune systems are functioning at their maximum, our bodies can fight off or cope with almost any opportunistic disease.
Many of us on these small Caribbean islands have not personally experienced the loss of life from COVID-19 as many of the more developed countries. We have heard of the various strains of COVID-19 but we do not have daily updates and their effects on our local populations. Therefore, we are tempted to ignore the guidelines and protocols provided to keep us safe. My friends, we are setting up ourselves for a relapse which may be worse than the first cases.
Having said all of that, in the midst of our despair there is a place where we can find comfort and hope. Most people in times of distress turn to the Sacred Text or other writings that speak to comfort and hope in the midst of life’s storms. The stories of God’s intervention in the lives of the faithful remnant gave HOPE to generations of believers when they were going through their valleys of despair. For example, Job, because of his relationship with his Supreme Creator, found great comfort and hope when he faced the loss of his family, all his earthly possession and even his own health. It was during the worst of times for him that he penned the well-known text, “I know that my redeemer lives,” and even though he faced the present distress, yet there was coming a day when everything will be restored to health and wholeness.
The author to the Romans seems to support such a hope when he wrote “Hope that is seen is not hope. For who hopes for what is seen? But if we hope for what we do not see, we wait for it with patience.” It is now a little over fourteen months since we have been going through this pandemic. We are not where we were when we first began. The scientists have informed us of the progress being made with the vaccines. More recently we have heard a word of hope as we are told the time is fast approaching when the vaccinated may be able to move around outdoors among other vaccinated persons without the mask. Now, that is worth waiting and hoping for. May the promised Comforter lead us into doing what is right and pleasing to God and our neighbor! Alleluia the Lord, is risen indeed, Alleluia. Amen
— The Rt. Rev. E. Ambrose Gumbs, is bishop of The Episcopal Diocese of the Virgin Islands