USVI military enlistees to be honored
The inaugural “Our Community Salutes” U.S. Virgin Islands Ceremony will be held Friday, May 21, at 7 p.m. via Zoom to honor high school graduates who have chosen to enlist in any branch of the United States Armed Forces. The virtual event will feature “thank you” messages from senior military leadership, celebrities and national sponsors, along with keynote remarks from local community leaders. Graduating military enlistees are invited to attend their local ceremony. All participants and guests are required to register online by Saturday. Visit the website at https://community.ocsusa.org/Virgin-islands/ for more information and to complete registration. All communities are invited to watch the virtual ceremony.
St. Vincent relief efforts
The U.S. Virgin Islands Office of the Governor and the Department of Tourism are working with residents to collect supplies and raise funds for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines who have been devastated by the eruptions of La Soufrière volcano.
USVI government agencies and entities, including the Virgin Islands Port Authority (VIPA) and the Virgin Islands Fire Service, local companies, community organizations and individuals are providing pro bono and in-kind services.
Items being collected include nonperishable food, water, sanitary supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE). In addition to the material goods that will be collected, monetary donations are being solicited from companies and individuals. All proceeds and supplies will benefit the more than 20,000 displaced residents, thousands of whom are currently in shelters.
The Department of Public Works’ yard in Christiansted, St. Croix will serve as a secure collection site, and VIPA has authorized the use of its Crown Bay facility on St. Thomas for receiving donated items between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. VIPA has also committed to making an in-kind donation to support the territory’s efforts. Donors are encouraged to drop off donated items no later than May 8.
To volunteer or make an in-kind donation of supplies, contact the Department of Tourism at info@usviupdate.com. To make a financial contribution, visit cmexmedia.org/svg.
Scholarship for cancer survivors announced
Ribbons for a Cure, Inc. announces its annual scholarship award for cancer survivors or students of parents who have had or currently have cancer. Applicants must be a resident of the U.S. Virgin Islands, a graduating senior high school student accepted into a college or university or currently attending an accredited post-secondary academic institution or accredited vocational, trade or business school as a full-time student and have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher. Applications are available at www.ribbonsforacure.net. Application deadline is April 30. Call 340-514-5214 for more information.
Glass drop-off
scheduled
The next community glass beverage bottle drop-off is scheduled from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at the former West Bay Supermarket parking lot. Make sure the glass is not broken, contains no liquids or food and caps, including the metal sleeve around the neck of the bottle, are removed. Only glass beverage bottles will be accepted. For more information, contact Howard Forbes Jr. at 340-693-1672 or email howard.forbes@live.uvi.edu.