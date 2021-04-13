MyWalgreens donations for My Brother’s Workshop
My Brother’s Workshop is participating in the myWalgreens donation program. At Walgreens, earn unlimited 1% Walgreens Cash rewards when you shop and you can choose how much to donate. Donate your myWalgreens cash rewards to MBW through March 31.
Humanities grants
The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands was awarded National Endowment for the Humanities funding to support humanities education, lifelong learning and public humanities programming in the territory
Up to $200,000 is available to fund eligible entities. Grants are available to fund humanities programs, projects and initiatives such as book festivals, literacy campaigns, speaker’s bureaus, teacher development, cultural tourism, humanities publications, films, exhibitions and projects that preserve and provide access to cultural and educational resources in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Applications must be submitted by April 30. Applicants will be notified regarding decisions on or before May 30. For more information on grant requirements or to submit an application, visit cfvi.net.
Academic scholarships
The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands is now accepting applications for the 2021-2022 academic scholarship cycle for Virgin Islands graduate and undergraduate students.
CFVI’s scholarship review committee will make recommendations for selection based on the specific criteria of scholarships available, which may include overall financial need, academic progress, extracurricular activities and answers to essay questions. Applications for undergraduate and graduate scholarships must be submitted through CFVI’s online portal at cfvi.co/ScholarshipPortal.
Summer Feeding Program
The Virgin Islands Department of Education School Food Authority has announced the availability of applications for employment in the 2021 Summer Feeding Program as well as for registration of a site or camp to receive meals during the summer months. Only youth ages four through 18 and those with special needs up to age 21 are eligible to receive meals through the program.
For more information, contact the School Food Authority on St. Croix at 340-773-1095 ext. 7072 or 7073 and on St. Thomas at 340-774-8070.
Distance learning grants
The USDA’s distance learning and telemedicine grant program is now open. Eligible applicants include most entities that provide education or health care through telecommunications, including local governmental entities, non-profits, for-profit businesses and consortia of eligible entities. Grant funds may be used for broadband facilities, audio, video and interactive video equipment, terminal and data terminal equipment, computer hardware, network components and software inside wiring and similar infrastructure that further DLT services, instructional programming and technical assistance and instruction for using eligible equipment.
Two webinars focused on the FY2021 application window for the distance learning and telemedicine grant program will be held on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and next Tuesday April 20 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Visit www.rd.usda.gov to apply or register for the webinars.
Mural contest
A new exhibit will be unveiled at the Virgin Islands Children’s Museum (VICM) this summer, called the “Mango Market.” The exhibit, sponsored by Alpine Securities, will become the largest interactive piece for the museum and allow children to experience simulated farming of a beloved fruit of Virgin Islanders, the mango.
The exhibit will feature a locally painted mural depicting scenery unique to the Virgin Islands. Alpine’s VI Children’s Museum Mural Contest is being held to highlight a local artist to complement the new exhibit. Interested artists should submit a sketch of their vision to the museum before April 23. The selected artist will paint their vision on the exhibit’s wall and trim, approximately 15’ wide by 12’ high. The winning entry will receive a $2,500 cash prize.
For more information on the mural contest, email vichildrensmuseum@gmail.com or call 340-643-0366.