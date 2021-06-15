Veterans advocacy meeting
The new Veterans for Action will host an organizational meet and greet Thursday at 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall in Sub Base.
All veterans are invited. The group hopes to form an organization to act as an advocate for veterans in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Tech camp starts June 21
The Tshwane Virtual Tech Camp will take place June 21 though July 23. Online sessions will be held Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for children grades two through nine. The camp will focus on entrepreneurial, book publishing tech and counseling literacy skills and will feature virtual guest speakers. The camp is $75 per child.
Contact tshwane3d@gmail.com or visit www.tshwane3d.com for more information.
Virtues Project resumes
The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands is relaunching The Virtues Project, a global grassroots initiative to inspire the practice of virtues in everyday life, sparking a global revolution of kindness, justice, and integrity in more than 100 countries.
A list of virtues can be found at https://virtuesproject.com/virtueslist.html. CFVI is inviting everyone in the USVI to sign up to receive the Virtue of the Week via email.
Visit cfvi.co/Virtues to register.
— Daily News Staff
Youth Advisory Council
The Legislative Youth Advisory Council (LYAC) has been reinstated and is charged with advising the Legislature on proposed and pending legislation, budget expenditures and policy matters related to youth; consulting with study commissions, committees, and task forces regarding issues related to youth and conducting periodic seminars for its members regarding leadership, civic, government and the Legislature of the Virgin Islands.
The Legislature is still accepting applications from youth ages 14 to 23. A total of 16 youths will be selected by a selection committee, eight from the St. Thomas-St. John district and eight from St. Croix. Applicants must complete an online application, submit a resume, and a 500 to 1,000-word essay with the topic, “What legislation are you most interested in proposing if you were selected to serve on the Legislative Youth Advisory Council?” Applicants can apply at: https://legvi.org/index.php/legislative-youth-advisory-council/.