Business After Hours
The St. Croix Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual Business After Hours Thursday to talk about the new Chamber member EXIM. EXIM is a U.S. government agency that supports American jobs by facilitating the export of U.S. goods and services, providing businesses with protection from the risks of exporting. This free webinar will explore why companies should be exporting, no matter how small, how to protect against exporting-related risks and how to improve cash flow. To register, visit stxchamber.org.
Plant sale
The Trees for St. Croix Program and the St. George Village Botanical Garden volunteers continue to hold a plant sale each Saturday starting at 7 a.m. at the Farmer’s Market located at the Ag Fair Grounds in Lower Love. Find trees, slips, crops and plants starting at $5. For weekly updates on Offerings, visit the Trees for St. Croix Facebook Page.
Humanities grants
The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands (CFVI) is requesting proposals from USVI humanities projects for grants funded through the foundation by the National Endowment for the Humanities. The funds are part of $22.2 million in grants for 224 humanities projects across the country. Up to $180,000 is available to fund V.I. humanities programs and initiatives by nonprofit organizations such as book festivals, literacy campaigns, speaker’s bureaus, teacher development, cultural tourism, humanities publications, films, exhibitions and projects that preserve and provide access to cultural and educational resources in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Applications must be submitted via CFVI’s online grant portal by Sept. 30. Visit cfvi.net for details.
Music scholarships offered
Street Level VI is accepting scholarship applications for St. Thomas and St. Croix youth and adults to receive one year of free music education at G-Clef Music Academy The organization, which supports local live music in the Virgin Islands, has partnered with the academy to award four scholarships for music lessons to three Virgin Islands children and one adult.
Music education scholarships are open to youth ages three to 17 and adults age 30 and up. Two children on St. Croix and one on St. Thomas will be awarded a one-year scholarship of weekly in-person private music lessons for either piano, guitar, drums, steel pan, voice, ukulele or Music Exploration (for ages three to five). One adult on St. Thomas will be chosen to receive a one-year scholarship of weekly, one-hour, in-person group piano lessons.
Winners will be notified to begin lessons in September. All applicants must be first-time students of G-Clef Music Academy. Scholarship information is available through Street Level VI’s Facebook page.