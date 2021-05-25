Sing St. John seeking kids for online program
Sing St. John is inviting children ages 8 through 12 to participate in Voices on Zoom!, a one-week online summer program that will result in the production of a YouTube video. Participants will meet via Zoom from 10 to 11:30 a.m. from June 21 through 25. The program is free to all children.
Participants will learn a choral arrangement of “Kids Can Make a Difference,” an original song written by 11-year-old Elena Magnie from St. John. As part of the program, each young singer will receive coaching and a private recording session. During the week-long camp, children will also participate in Zoom games and body percussion activities.
To register or for further information, go to www.singstjohn.org and click the box to download a registration form. A photo of this form must be sent to Carmichael-Bowers by June 6.
SLVI music education scholarship available
Street Level VI founder Priscilla Lynn announces that youth applicants are now being accepted for the group’s Hughly Prince Memorial Scholarship, created to honor recently deceased and beloved St. Thomas musician Hughly Prince.
SLVI launched this scholarship with $200, and the total of $1,000 scholarship money was made possible through donations from the Ss. Peter and Paul Class of ‘74 alumni organization, St. Thomas residents Cindy and Paul Talbert of IGC USVI Foundation, Inc. and additional donations from Freddie Rabuse, Christa and Gregory Tyson.
Several smaller scholarship awards from this fund are possible, based upon applications received, needs cited and order of receipt of application.
Applicants must be a Virgin Islander from 3 through 17 years of age, and the scholarship money must be used toward music education, purchase of a new instrument or production of a concert (virtual or live).
To apply, email plynn333@gmail.com with the following details: Name and age of youth applying; phone number, email address, school attending, who is submitting application and their relationship to the youth, island of residence, what the awarded scholarship would be used for, why the youth applicant feels this would help further their music engagement and education and a photo of the youth.
Sports and Parks to host summer camp in June
The Sports, Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual six-week summer camp June 14 through 23.
The camp will be held in person following Health Department guidelines. Cost for the camp is $125 per child and $100 per each additional sibling.
The camp will be held for children ages 7 through 17 on St. Croix and will offer marine activities, tennis, softball, baseball, elite baseball, basketball, elite basketball and football/lacrosse. On St. Thomas/St. John, children ages 6 to 14 will enjoy sports, cheering, dance, cultural activities, soccer, baseball, tennis and golf.
On St. John, there will be an outdoor camp.
Children will be accepted on a first come basis. Applications are available online at dspr.vi.gov or at the main office in the William D. Roebuck Industrial Park on St. Croix, the Property and Procurement Department building in Subbase on St. Thomas and at the Recreational Center in Cruz Bay, St. John.
— Daily News Staff