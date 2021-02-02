Reef raffle
Adventures In Diving STX wants to help save local coral reefs with a raffle to raise money to support the St. Croix Strike Team tackling the issue of coral disease. Raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Stop by the Adventures In Diving STX to purchase tickets or call 340-474-9092 through Feb. 25. Winners will be announced on Facebook on Feb. 26. For call purchases, they will record your ticket numbers and text the numbers to you. The first-place prize is a Garmin Descent MK1 dive watch/computer, retail value $1299.99. The second prize is an Olympus TG6 Camera, retail value $460.
Genealogy annual meeting
The Caribbean Genealogy Library will hold its annual meeting virtually on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting will include the election of a board of directors and a review of activities and projects undertaken by the organization during the last year. The featured presentation is a Family History Roadshow with guests Roy Watlington and Beverly Chongasing. Watlington brings an old letter dated 1905 and an old photo. Chongasing is the grand-daughter of Jean Joseph Sibilly, namesake of the Sibilly Elementary School on St. Thomas.
Members and those interested in becoming a member are encouraged to attend. Membership options start at $40 per year. It is $5 to attend for non-members. For more information, visit cgl.vi.
The Caribbean Writer accepting submissions
The Caribbean Writer is now accepting submissions for Volume 36 under the 2021 theme: “Disruption, Disguise and Illuminations.” As history meets our day-to-day experiences, and as we self-interrogate, the roots of prevailing disruptions emerge, complicated by disguise. Submissions exploring this theme in its widest permutations are invited.
Contributors may submit works of fiction, nonfiction, poetry, essays or one-act plays that explore the theme’s ideas. The Caribbean should be central to the work, or the work should reflect a Caribbean heritage, experience or perspective.
The Caribbean Writer will no longer accept hardcopy submissions. Prospective authors should submit all creative works, drama, fiction and poetry manuscripts, in Word files only through the online portal at www.thecaribbeanwriter.org/online-submission.
V.I. history project
The Caribbean Genealogy Library has an opportunity for educators, both active and retired, elementary to high school, to work on a project related to Virgin Islands history. “Teaching Virgin Islands History using Original Sources” will include original sources related to the USVI, including documents, artifacts, artwork, photographs and more. Educators interested in learning about this project should email caribgenlibrary@gmail.com.
V.I. accelerator program
The Research and Technology Park’s Accelerate VI program has announced the launch of its pre-accelerator program focused solely on U.S. Virgin Islands entrepreneurs ahead of their traditional accelerator program.
The program will offer up to six local, early-stage entrepreneurs living in the territory and generating less than $50,000 in revenue entry into a virtual training initiative to help them launch or grow their tech or tech-enabled company or application. The 12-week program will immerse participants in a series of workshops, webinars, and mentoring sessions.
Program applications will be accepted through Sunday, Feb. 7 at 11:59 p.m. AST. Link to program details and the application at www.acceleratevi.com/apply-preaccelerator.