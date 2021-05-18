Museum offers free admission to military families
The Virgin Islands Children’s Museum announced it will join museums nationwide in the Blue Star Museums initiative, a program that provides free admission to currently-serving U.S. military personnel and their families this summer. The 2021 program started on Armed Forces Day, May 15, and will end on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6. Blue Star Museums is an initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts in collaboration with Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and participating museums nationwide.
New V.I. scholarship fund established
Businessman and property developer Edward McKenzie, along with his sons Drew and Scott, recently announced the launch of a new scholarship fund for graduating high school seniors in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Edward P. McKenzie Family Trust Scholarship seeks to provide more funding options for accomplished high school graduates. Scholarship amounts will range from $500 to $2,500 and can be used for any academic or school-related expenses, including travel, housing and support while away at school, as well as tuition. For more information and to apply, visit www.EdwardPMcKenzieFamilyTrust.com.
Youth Arise summer camp to start JuneThe Youth Arise Program has announced its 2021 in-person summer camp, titled “Visions and Dreams,” for children 11 to 14 years. The camp will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for four weeks beginning Monday, June 14 and ending Friday, July 9. The program is in Hospital Ground at 18 Hospital Line, opposite the fish market.
The program consists of educational field trips, career development, arts and crafts, tutorials, mentorship, an introduction to vocational education, cooking and baking, boxing, leadership training, agriculture and recreational activities. The fee is $100 per child. Families with more than one child will pay $75 for each additional child. Lunch and an afternoon snack will be provided through the V.I. School Lunch Program. Contact Alston Creque, program administrator, at 340-690-3331 or 340-228-0524 or email youtharisevi@gmail.com.
Summer music video program
The St. John School of the Arts Summer Program 2021 is accepting children ages eight to 13 to participate in a music video and pen pal program to connect with Care Africa, an orphanage in Uganda. Andrea Green, director of the summer program has written a new song, “Under the Moon,” to bridge the two worlds through music and dance. Green and choreographer Renee Liciaga will teach the program virtually to students who will meet at the school weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fee for the program, which runs from July 5 through 16, in $100. Email info@stjohnschoolofthearts.org to register.