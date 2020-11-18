Thanksgiving planning is a whole lot easier for more than 75 St. John families thanks to Saturday’s turkey giveaway. Seventy-five turkeys were given away in a raffle put on by the St. John Administrator’s Office. Eleven were donated to island seniors, two turkeys went to John’s Folly for their Thanksgiving dinner, and one went to Catholic Charities of the Virgin Islands.
“It was a great turnout and many families were happy for one less stressful event to get ready for,” said Shikima Jones-Sprauve, St. John administrator. “It would have been great to provide for the whole community but I’m grateful for the homes we were able to touch.”
Turkey giveaway sponsors were Perfect Ashlar Lodge No. 766, Tropical Jewel of Perfection No. 100, Stanford-Hall Court No. 205, Starfish Market, Plaza Extra, Cost U Less, and Love City Cafe and Events LLC.