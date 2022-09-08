5K’s and 1A Entertainment present comedian Oliver Samuels’ “Guilty with Explanation” Saturday at the Bertha C. Boschulte School and Sunday at the St. Croix Educational Complex.
The comedian and actor is often described as the Jamaican “King of Comedy,” performing both stand-up and comic theater, best known for his “Oliver at Large” television series. After a three-year break, Oliver is back to celebrate 50 years in comedy in his most hilarious and thought-provoking play ever. This side splitting, laugh a minute, blockbuster play is written and directed by Jamaica’s Patrick Brown, writer of “Oliver at Large,” with co-stars Lakisha Ellison and Tesfa Edwards.